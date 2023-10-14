NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 1,936,860 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.