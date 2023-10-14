Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.94. 1,208,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,228. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

