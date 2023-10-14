Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 3,678,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

