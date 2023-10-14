Novare Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,133 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 955,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,980. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

