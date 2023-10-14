Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

TFC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

