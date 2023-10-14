Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Polaris worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $97.13. 419,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,305. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,994 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

