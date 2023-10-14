Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

