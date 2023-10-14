Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The company has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

