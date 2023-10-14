Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,508.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 141,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,583,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.69. 848,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,852. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $297.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

