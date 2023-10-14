Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 16,977 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,977 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,707,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,662. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.