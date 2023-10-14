Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,243,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 694.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. 3,437,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

