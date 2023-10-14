Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,306,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,073,000 after buying an additional 1,137,286 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,798. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

