Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. THOR Industries makes up 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of THOR Industries worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 283,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.86. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

