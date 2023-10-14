Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.36. 359,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,200. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.