Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.91. The company had a trading volume of 454,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,617. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.10 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.