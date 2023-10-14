Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 8,427 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

