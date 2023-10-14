Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $616.21 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

