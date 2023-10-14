NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of SMR opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 654.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $31,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $49,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,526.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $10,090,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 68.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 351,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

