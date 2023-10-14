nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $67.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. nVent Electric has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.