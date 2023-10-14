nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $67.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.75.
nVent Electric Stock Performance
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.
Insider Transactions at nVent Electric
In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nVent Electric
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.