NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $192.58.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

