Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 22,519 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8,831.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $12,366,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

