Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.