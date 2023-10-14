Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

