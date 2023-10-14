Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

BAC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

