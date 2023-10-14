Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $426.41 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $853.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

