Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

