Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $184.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $211.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.