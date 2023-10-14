Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

