Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

GIS stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

