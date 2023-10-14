Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.68 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

