Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Shares of LLY opened at $609.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

