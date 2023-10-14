Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

