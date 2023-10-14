Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 147.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 204,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $16,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

