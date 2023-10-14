Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.16.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
