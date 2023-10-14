Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.51

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.51 and traded as high as $52.43. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 80,889 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $569.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

