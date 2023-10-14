Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

OPHLY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,790. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

