Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %
OPHLY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,790. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
