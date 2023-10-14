Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Organo Price Performance

Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$27.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.00. Organo has a twelve month low of C$26.62 and a twelve month high of C$28.00.

About Organo

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

