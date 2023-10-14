Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Organo Price Performance
Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$27.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.00. Organo has a twelve month low of C$26.62 and a twelve month high of C$28.00.
