OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $420.93

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSBGet Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 420.93 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 309.60 ($3.79). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 316.40 ($3.87), with a volume of 1,095,388 shares traded.

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.79) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 337.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,614.04%.

In other OSB Group news, insider David Weymouth bought 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,154.12). In related news, insider Andy Golding acquired 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £100,242.50 ($122,695.84). Also, insider David Weymouth acquired 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,154.12). 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

