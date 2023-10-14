Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.50% of Oscar Health worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSCR. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sid Sankaran sold 139,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $872,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

