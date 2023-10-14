Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $93.63 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

