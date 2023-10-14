Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Outset Medical Stock Down 49.9 %

OM stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $168.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

