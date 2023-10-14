Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 131.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Outset Medical Trading Down 49.9 %

OM opened at $3.39 on Friday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OM. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

