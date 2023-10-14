Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 131.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.34. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $7,744,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

