Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in September

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.6 %

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 8,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,904. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5459 per share. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

