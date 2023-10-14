Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBRW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Oxbridge Re
