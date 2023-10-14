Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBRW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

