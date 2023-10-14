Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $788.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
