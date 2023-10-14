Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQL)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQL opened at $24.96 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

