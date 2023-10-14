Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

OXSQ opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

