Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $174.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Square Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.