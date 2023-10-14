P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DNB Markets lowered P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
About P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than P/F Bakkafrost
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.